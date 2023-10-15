Jordan Addison touchdown gives Vikings lead in Chicago

It hasn’t been a pretty first half in Chicago today, but the Vikings finally made a big play in the final seconds.

Kirk Cousins hit Jordan Addison in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds left before halftime to give the Vikings a 12-6 lead. The ensuing extra point was blocked.

That touchdown pass aside, neither quarterback has been great today. Justin Fields has just 58 passing yards, three sacks and an interception. Cousins has been a little better but has fumbled twice, losing one of them.

Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Nate Davis both suffered injuries and are questionable to return.

Bears-Vikings has been like a Big Ten West matchup, without much excitement and with plenty of bad offense.