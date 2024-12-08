Jordan Addison touchdown ties Vikings-Falcons at 7-7

The Vikings have answered the Falcons’ first-quarter touchdown.

Jordan Addison has reached the end zone for the fifth time this season, tying the game at 7-7.

The play came on first-and-10 from Atlanta’s 49, with quarterback Sam Darnold firing a deep ball to Addison down the middle. While the Falcons initially looked like they had good coverage, the ball was so under thrown that Addison was able to adjust to the ball in the air, catch it, and make his way into the end zone. Darnold was pressured on the play, which is part of why the ball was under thrown.

Darnold had two completions in the first quarter and both were to Addison. The receiver also caught a 16 yard pass during Minnesota’s previous drive.