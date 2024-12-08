 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jordan Addison touchdown ties Vikings-Falcons at 7-7

  
Published December 8, 2024 01:38 PM

The Vikings have answered the Falcons’ first-quarter touchdown.

Jordan Addison has reached the end zone for the fifth time this season, tying the game at 7-7.

The play came on first-and-10 from Atlanta’s 49, with quarterback Sam Darnold firing a deep ball to Addison down the middle. While the Falcons initially looked like they had good coverage, the ball was so under thrown that Addison was able to adjust to the ball in the air, catch it, and make his way into the end zone. Darnold was pressured on the play, which is part of why the ball was under thrown.

Darnold had two completions in the first quarter and both were to Addison. The receiver also caught a 16 yard pass during Minnesota’s previous drive.