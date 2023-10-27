Jordan Davis listed as questionable for Sunday

A key member of the Eagles defensive line will head into Sunday’s game against the Commanders with a question mark attached to his availability.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis popped up on the injury report as a limited participant Thursday and he was listed as questionable after missing practice altogether. Davis is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles would miss Davis, but would still have Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, and Milton Williams available as options in the middle of their defensive line.

Cornerback Bradley Roby has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, but Reed Blankenship is expected to return to action after avoiding an injury designation.