Jordan Davis named the NFC defensive player of the week

Defense was the key to the Eagles’ 16-9 win over the Lions last Sunday night and defensive tackle Jordan Davis had a big hand in their effort.

His big hands had a lot to do with that. Davis batted three of Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s passes away for incompletions over the course of the evening. The Eagles had 10 pass breakups as a team in the victory.

Davis, who also had a tackle, had three passes defensed all season before Monday night.

The NFL named Davis the NFC’s defensive player of the week on Wednesday. The 2022 first-round pick is a first-time recipient of the award.