Jordan Hicks named NFC defensive player of the week

Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks had a terrific performance in Minnesota’s 19-13 victory over Chicago and now he’s been rewarded for it.

Hicks has been named the NFC defensive player of the week.

Hicks had two takeaways that led to points. Late in the first half, he intercepted a pass off of Justin Fields that led to a touchdown. Then in the second, Hicks recovered a Tyson Bagent fumble and returned it 42 yards to the house for a score.

In six games this year, Hicks has 53 tackles, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a pick.