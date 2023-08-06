 Skip navigation
Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Tyreek Hill
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Dr. Diandra: Michigan prognostications

Top Clips

nbc_pk_frankreichintv_230806.jpg
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young
nbc_pk_3thingspanthers_230806.jpg
Panthers QB Young living up to the early hype
nbc_pk_newkidpanthers_230806.jpg
Inside QB Young’s development with Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Tyreek Hill
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Dr. Diandra: Michigan prognostications

Top Clips

nbc_pk_frankreichintv_230806.jpg
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young
nbc_pk_3thingspanthers_230806.jpg
Panthers QB Young living up to the early hype
nbc_pk_newkidpanthers_230806.jpg
Inside QB Young’s development with Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jordan Love has a mixed-bag performance at Packers annual Family Night

  
Published August 6, 2023 11:18 AM

The recent kerfuffle on the social media site formerly known as Twitter over Packers quarterback Jordan Love had its roots in observations made by Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. On Saturday night, the Packers held their annual Family Night practice at Lambeau Field.

So what did Schneidman have to say about Love’s performance?

Per Schneidman, Love initially struggled during team periods. He completed only one pass of five attempts, and the connection came on a busted play. One attempt was broken up by cornerback Jaire Alexander. Three others resulted in misfires by Love.

The rest of the way, Schneidman writes that there “wasn’t much spectacular or terrible from Love.” Things got a little eventful when a bungled center-quarterback exchange killed a two-minute drill. Coach Matt LaFleur restarted the drill at that point, and Love caught fire — with a 30-yard completion to tight end Luke Musgrave, a 20-yard throw to receiver Christian Watson, and a 21-yard touchdown pass to Watson, on a 50-50 ball.

So it wasn’t great, but it wasn’t horrible. And there’s still a very long way to go before anyone knows whether Love will justify his namesake emotion, or a different feeling entirely.