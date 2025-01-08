Jordan Love says he’s “hopeful” he’ll play Sunday vs. Eagles

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but it’s certainly still possible — if not probable — that he’ll start Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his press conference that Love (elbow) was able to throw and practiced on a limited basis, but did not offer any other details.

Via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, Love noted he no longer has any numbness in his hand, but still has soreness in his throwing elbow. That’s why he was limited in the session.

“We’ll see,” Love said, via Schneidman, when it comes to if he’s playing. “Yeah. I’m hopeful.”

Love played 35 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to Chicago before exiting the contest.

Backup Malik Willis was also limited in Wednesday’s practice after he was banged up a bit on Sunday.

Green Bay’s full injury report will be released later in the day.