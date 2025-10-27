Jordan Love: There was an added level of pressure Sunday night

Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh featured Aaron Rodgers facing the Packers for the first time in his career, but Rodgers’ successor as the quarterback in Green Bay wound up stealing the show.

Jordan Love had a run of 20 straight completions while taking the Packers from a 16-7 halftime deficit to a 35-25 road win. That left Love two away from tying Rodgers’ Packers record for consecutive completions, but finishing the night 29-of-37 for 360 yards and three touchdowns in a winning effort more than made up for missing out on making a little history.

After the game, Love said he was “glad we were able to go out there and do that and start making some big-time plays” after halftime and made it clear that he was well aware that his performance would be measured against Rodgers.

“There’s that added level of pressure,” Love said, via the team’s website. “You know, obviously us going up against each other. I knew coming into the week what was entailed in this week.”

Love and the Packers picked up wins on all fronts Sunday night and they can now set their sights on continuing a run at securing the top spot in the NFC now that their walk down memory lane is behind them.