Jordan Love will play in Packers preseason finale

Packers quarterback Jordan Love said after Saturday’s preseason game that he’s ready for Week One.

But his head coach is still going to get him a few more reps next week.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Sunday that he’s planning to play Love in the preseason finale against the Seahawks.

“Him playing isn’t just about him playing,” LaFleur said, via Mike Spofford of the team’s website. “It’s about the other 10 guys out there, just making sure we’re a cohesive unit. Because we do have a lot of young guys.

“It’s about getting ﻿Jayden Reed﻿ more reps and our two young wideouts, our two young tight ends. It’s always about the collective unit going out there and trying to continue to build a cohesiveness.”

Love finished his outing against the Patriots 5-of-8 passing for 84 yards with a 19-yard touchdown to Reed. He also rushed twice for 11 yards.

In two preseason games, Love has completed 12-of-18 passes for 130 yards with a pair of TDs.

Green Bay will host Seattle at Lambeau Field next Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.