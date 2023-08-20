Jordan Love: I’m definitely ready for Week 1 and the season

Packers quarterback Jordan Love turned in a solid preseason performance on Saturday night, and he says he has no doubts that he’s ready for his first season as a starting quarterback.

Love said he thinks the five series he has played in two preseason games against the Bengals and Patriots have been enough, although he’ll be ready to play in the third and final preseason game if Matt LaFleur wants him to.

“I’m definitely ready for Week One and carry on throughout the season. I think these first two games we did a lot of good work, getting the practice in with Cincinnati and the Patriots as well. Playing in that last game would just be getting more reps, getting more comfortable with seeing new looks against another team, so I don’t think it would hurt,” Love said.

In two preseason games, Love is 12-for-18 for 130 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. No one really knows how ready he is to take over the job that has been held by Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre for the last three decades, but Love sounds confident that he’s going to be good to go.