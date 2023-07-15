 Skip navigation
Braylon James
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 14 Braylon James, early-enrolled freshman receiver, four-star recruit
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls
Bulls granted injury exception for Lonzo Ball
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyimprovements_230714.jpg
McIlroy is own biggest obstacle against conditions
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyandhatton_230714.jpg
McIlroy, Hatton both precise at Scottish Open
nbc_golf_pga_barbasolrd2hl_230714.jpg
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jordan Love working with Packers’ skill players in California

  
Published July 15, 2023 05:43 AM

With training camps set to open in a couple weeks, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has organized some advance work with his teammates.

Love is working out in California with a group of Packers teammates that includes running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Christian Watson, wide receiver Jayden Reed, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, wide receiver Jeff Cotton and backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to Matt Schneiderman of TheAthletic.com.

Love is heading into his fourth season with the Packers, but his first as their starting quarterback after backing up Aaron Rodgers for the last three years. It’s a very big season for Love, who will finally get the opportunity to show that the Packers made the right move when they drafted him in the first round in 2000 — and needs to show something to keep his starting job beyond this year, after signing a contract extension this offseason that makes it affordable for the Packers to move on from him in 2024.

After going 8-9 last year and trading Rodgers away, the Packers are viewed as long shots to win the NFC North, Love is putting in the work to try to have his team ready.