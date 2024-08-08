 Skip navigation
Josh Allen, Bills starters will play about a quarter vs. Bears on Saturday

  
Published August 8, 2024 10:03 AM

The Bills will have their top players on the field in their preseason opener.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced during his Thursday press conference that Buffalo’s starters will play roughly a quarter in Saturday’s matchup against the Bears, including quarterback Josh Allen.

“It’s really, to me, it’s getting them ramped up and ready to go for the season,” McDermott said. “It’s an important step. It’s hard to simulate the speed of the game, so getting that in preseason is important. Going through warm-ups and the energy that comes with playing a game in front of fans and being able to manage that. So, there’s a lot of reasons for it.”

McDermott added that they’ll take a “one week at a time” approach to Allen’s participation in preseason games.

“There’s a number of new faces on our offense also, including his receiving corps,” McDermott said. “And so some of that is baked into this. The biggest thing is individually we’ve got to get ourselves ready to go and go from there.”

The Bills will travel to take on the Steelers on Aug. 17 and host the Panthers on Aug. 24 for their final two preseason games.