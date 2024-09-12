Josh Allen has a glove on his non-injured left hand

Technically, Bills quarterback Josh Allen no longer has a left hand injury. He’s nevertheless wearing a glove on his left hand in advance of Thursday night’s game at Miami.

His second and third fingers are also taped together, over the glove.

Allen was on the Monday and Tuesday injury report as a full practice participant, with a left hand injury. By Wednesday, Allen was off the report — and he had no designation for the game.

The injury report says, “This is fine.” The glove, with the taped fingers, sends a different message.

Once the game starts, it makes sense to see whether he takes a hit to the hand and, if so, what the aftermath might be.