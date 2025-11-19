 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen: I didn’t play well in Week 11, we can still get things going

  
Published November 19, 2025 07:03 AM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was responsible for six touchdowns in last Sunday’s 44-32 win over the Buccaneers, but he didn’t have a glowing review of his performance during a Tuesday press conference.

Allen was 8-of-17 with two interceptions in the first half of the game and his breakdown of his performance centered on running through a number of plays where he felt he could have done a better job. Allen detailed a number of throws he missed and expressed confidence that he’ll be able to put together better performances in the future.

“I didn’t play too well,” Allen said. “I don’t think so. Obviously, in the second half we got things rolling. . . . There was just too many throws that I feel like I don’t miss. There’s really no excuse for that. It’s just going out there and, again, trusting the guys and I need to make those plays when the opportunities are there. I’m confident that we can still get things going there.”

Allen didn’t become an NFL MVP by ignoring areas in need of improvement, even if they came during games that featured plenty of highlights. If he’s even sharper on Thursday night, the Bills will have a good shot of returning from Houston with another victory.