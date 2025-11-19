Josh Allen: I didn’t play well in Week 11, we can still get things going

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was responsible for six touchdowns in last Sunday’s 44-32 win over the Buccaneers, but he didn’t have a glowing review of his performance during a Tuesday press conference.

Allen was 8-of-17 with two interceptions in the first half of the game and his breakdown of his performance centered on running through a number of plays where he felt he could have done a better job. Allen detailed a number of throws he missed and expressed confidence that he’ll be able to put together better performances in the future.

“I didn’t play too well,” Allen said. “I don’t think so. Obviously, in the second half we got things rolling. . . . There was just too many throws that I feel like I don’t miss. There’s really no excuse for that. It’s just going out there and, again, trusting the guys and I need to make those plays when the opportunities are there. I’m confident that we can still get things going there.”

Allen didn’t become an NFL MVP by ignoring areas in need of improvement, even if they came during games that featured plenty of highlights. If he’s even sharper on Thursday night, the Bills will have a good shot of returning from Houston with another victory.