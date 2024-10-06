 Skip navigation
Josh Allen: I rolled my ankle on play that led to concussion check

  
Published October 6, 2024 05:19 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen left Sunday’s loss to the Texans after his head slammed the turf, but only missed one play while being checked out in the sideline medical tent.

After the game, Allen said that he was getting his ankle checked out when he was flagged for a concussion check. Allen was cleared to return and the Bills would go on to tie the game before losing 23-20 on a last-second field goal.

“Big shot to the chest and I rolled my ankle there,” Allen said. “They flagged me for hitting my head, but felt good enough to go back in the game.”

Unless Allen’s condition takes a turn for the worse, it seems like he’ll be on track to play against the Jets on Monday night in Week Six.