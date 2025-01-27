 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen leads Bills on 70-yard drive to tie it 29-29

  
Published January 26, 2025 09:32 PM

Mack Hollins has been the X-factor for the Bills today.

He had a 34-yard touchdown catch before halftime, and on their game-tying touchdown drive with 6:15 left, Hollins had a 32-yard catch on Bryan Cook to the Kansas City 4. It took four plays for the Bills to get the final 4 yards.

Allen was sacked for no gain and then threw two incompletions before a 4-yard strike to Curtis Samuel in the back of the end zone on fourth down.

The Bills now are 4-of-5 on fourth down, with Nick Bolton’s stop of Allen on fourth-and-1 on the previous Buffalo drive the only stop.

The Chiefs regained the lead with 10:14 left before the Bills answer with 6:15 to go, with Tyler Bass’ PAT tying it.

Allen is 21-of-30 for 232 yards and two touchdowns and has run for 26 yards on 10 carries. Hollins has three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills have 357 yards.