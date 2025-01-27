Josh Allen leads Bills on 70-yard drive to tie it 29-29

Mack Hollins has been the X-factor for the Bills today.

He had a 34-yard touchdown catch before halftime, and on their game-tying touchdown drive with 6:15 left, Hollins had a 32-yard catch on Bryan Cook to the Kansas City 4. It took four plays for the Bills to get the final 4 yards.

Allen was sacked for no gain and then threw two incompletions before a 4-yard strike to Curtis Samuel in the back of the end zone on fourth down.

The Bills now are 4-of-5 on fourth down, with Nick Bolton’s stop of Allen on fourth-and-1 on the previous Buffalo drive the only stop.

The Chiefs regained the lead with 10:14 left before the Bills answer with 6:15 to go, with Tyler Bass’ PAT tying it.

Allen is 21-of-30 for 232 yards and two touchdowns and has run for 26 yards on 10 carries. Hollins has three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills have 357 yards.