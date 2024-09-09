 Skip navigation
Josh Allen listed as full participant on Monday injury report

  
September 9, 2024

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday that quarterback Josh Allen was fully cleared to practice and play. Buffalo’s first injury report of the short week reflects that.

Buffalo has listed Allen as a full participant on Monday’s injury report, which is an estimate as the club did not fully practice.

Allen’s left hand was injured during Sunday’s win over the Cardinals but Allen told reporters postgame that he believed he would be fine.

Buffalo listed running back Ty Johnson (knee) and defensive end Javon Solomon (oblique) as limited.

Tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder) and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee) are listed as full.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and defensive end Dawuane Smoot (toe) are listed as non-participants. McDermott told reporters both Johnson and Smoot are out for Thursday’s game.