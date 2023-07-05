Josh Allen: Media blew Stefon Diggs situation out of proportion

Bills quarterback Josh Allen says Stefon Diggs’ absence from the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp practice was not as big a deal as it was made out to be.

“I love him. That’s my guy,” Allen said of Diggs on Bussin With the Boys. “The media has blown this so far out of proportion . We are in minicamp. We’re not playing a game for four months. He doesn’t show up for one day, he’s still there, coach asked him to go home, they’re in talks, they’re trying to resolve some things. They’re still talking about it. Let it go. There’s no reason to continue talking about it.”

But it was Bills head coach Sean McDermott who said he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence from minicamp. When the coach of one of the NFL’s best teams says he’s “very concerned” about one of the team’s best players, that’s a big story that the media is right to cover.

The story will eventually fade away if Diggs is a happy camper when training camp opens, and if he and Allen show a great rapport on the field when the regular season starts. But for the rest of the summer, Diggs will be one of the most-discussed players in the league. And that’s not because the media is blowing anything out of proportion.