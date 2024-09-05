Josh Allen on Keon Coleman: He has a different skill set than I’ve played with before

Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is currently listed as a second-stringer on the Bills’ depth chart, but the second-round pick is expected to have a significant role in the team’s offense this season.

The departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis have opened the door for others to build a connection with quarterback Josh Allen and Allen told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio that Coleman’s bid to do that is centered on a different set of skills than the Bills have employed in recent seasons.

“He’s going to be an exciting player for us,” Allen said. “He’s got a different skill set than maybe what I’m used to. I don’t know if I’ve had the type of skill set that he brings to the table as an option before. His ability to go jump and catch back shoulder balls, be strong at the point of the catch. He takes blocking in the run game with a lot of pride.”

Allen acknowledged that “it’s not gonna be perfect right away” because the rookie will have to adjust to life at the professional level, but he and the Bills will roll the dice on the upside they believe Coleman brings to their offense.