 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen on Keon Coleman: He has a different skill set than I’ve played with before

  
Published September 5, 2024 08:52 AM

Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is currently listed as a second-stringer on the Bills’ depth chart, but the second-round pick is expected to have a significant role in the team’s offense this season.

The departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis have opened the door for others to build a connection with quarterback Josh Allen and Allen told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio that Coleman’s bid to do that is centered on a different set of skills than the Bills have employed in recent seasons.

“He’s going to be an exciting player for us,” Allen said. “He’s got a different skill set than maybe what I’m used to. I don’t know if I’ve had the type of skill set that he brings to the table as an option before. His ability to go jump and catch back shoulder balls, be strong at the point of the catch. He takes blocking in the run game with a lot of pride.”

Allen acknowledged that “it’s not gonna be perfect right away” because the rookie will have to adjust to life at the professional level, but he and the Bills will roll the dice on the upside they believe Coleman brings to their offense.