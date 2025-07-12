FIFA slashes some ticket prices for Club World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium

Nearly one year to the day before MetLife Stadium will be hosting the FIFA World Cup Final, MetLife Stadium will be hosting the FIFA Club World Cup Final.

For next year’s event, the venue will sell out at any price for the tickets. This year, it’s taking some effort.

Via Safid Deen of USA Today, FIFA has slashed ticket prices in advance of Sunday’s match between Paris-Saint Germain and Chelsea.

The cheapest ticket has fallen from $312.20 to $249.75. Seats in the range of $440 to $546 have fallen to the range of $334.50 to $473.90.

The most expensive tickets, however, have stayed expensive. East Club seats have held firm at $1,644.65. Seating in the EY Coaches Club remains $4,348.50 each.

The 62-match (to date) tournament has drawn 2.4 million fans. It’s an average of 38,000 per match. More than 20 of them have drawn more than 50,000.

For the final match of Sunday, one spot has been reserved for someone who attended the most recent Super Bowl. President Donald Trump has said he’ll attend the Club World Cup final.