 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen on sideline vomiting: Basically happens every game

  
Published December 14, 2025 05:26 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said that all is well with him physically after Sunday’s 35-31 comeback win over the Patriots.

Allen was asked about CBS cameras catching him vomiting while on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game. Allen said that there was nothing unusual about the moment except that it doesn’t usually make it to the screen.

“That’s, I mean, if they don’t catch it every game, I don’t know,” Allen said, via a transcript from the Patriots. “Basically happens every game. If I don’t get enough out pregame, usually happens at halftime. If I don’t get enough at halftime, it usually happens in the third or fourth quarter. I don’t know why I do it. It just happens. It’s due to nothing else other than just like a weird feeling. Just got to get it out.”

Allen threw three touchdowns to help spur his team’s jump from 17 points down to winning the game and that result makes it easier to stomach any of the hiccups that went on during the journey.