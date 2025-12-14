Josh Allen on sideline vomiting: Basically happens every game

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said that all is well with him physically after Sunday’s 35-31 comeback win over the Patriots.

Allen was asked about CBS cameras catching him vomiting while on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game. Allen said that there was nothing unusual about the moment except that it doesn’t usually make it to the screen.

“That’s, I mean, if they don’t catch it every game, I don’t know,” Allen said, via a transcript from the Patriots. “Basically happens every game. If I don’t get enough out pregame, usually happens at halftime. If I don’t get enough at halftime, it usually happens in the third or fourth quarter. I don’t know why I do it. It just happens. It’s due to nothing else other than just like a weird feeling. Just got to get it out.”

Allen threw three touchdowns to help spur his team’s jump from 17 points down to winning the game and that result makes it easier to stomach any of the hiccups that went on during the journey.