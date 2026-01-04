Josh Allen plays one snap, Bills lead 7-0

Josh Allen started Sunday’s game against the Jets, but that’s all he did.

Allen took the first offensive snap of the game and handed the ball off to running back James Cook. Cook picked up 10 yards on the play and Allen headed to the sideline.

Mitchell Trubisky took over the offense and capped the opening drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox. Trubisky was 3-of-3 for 28 yards on the way to the 7-0 lead.

Cook also gave way to Ray Davis and Ty Johnson over the course of the drive, so Allen may not be the only key offensive player moving to an observer role for the rest of the afternoon.