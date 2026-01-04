 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Josh Allen plays one snap, Bills lead 7-0

  
Published January 4, 2026 04:36 PM

Josh Allen started Sunday’s game against the Jets, but that’s all he did.

Allen took the first offensive snap of the game and handed the ball off to running back James Cook. Cook picked up 10 yards on the play and Allen headed to the sideline.

Mitchell Trubisky took over the offense and capped the opening drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox. Trubisky was 3-of-3 for 28 yards on the way to the 7-0 lead.

Cook also gave way to Ray Davis and Ty Johnson over the course of the drive, so Allen may not be the only key offensive player moving to an observer role for the rest of the afternoon.