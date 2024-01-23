Josh Allen wants Joe Brady back as Bills’ offensive coordinator

Bills quarterback Josh Allen wants Joe Brady to remain the offensive coordinator in 2024.

Brady took over the duties after head coach Sean McDermott fired Ken Dorsey during the 2023 season. It’s unclear whether Brady will be offered the offensive coordinator job full time, and Brady is also a candidate for the Falcons’ head-coaching job. But Allen hopes Brady stays right where he is.

“I would fully embrace it,” Allen said when asked about keeping Brady in place. “I love Joe. I love what he brings to this team, to our offense, the juice that he has, the passion that he has for football. How much preparation he’s put into a tough situation these last seven to eight weeks. Yeah, I would fully embrace it. And obviously there’s stuff that needs to go on before that, and I understand there’s probably an interview process and all that, but he’s got my vote.”

Allen’s endorsement will surely go a long way in Buffalo, but after another disappointing playoff exit, it’s unclear just how big the changes will be with a Bills team that keeps falling just short.