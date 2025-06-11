 Skip navigation
Josh Allen would “absolutely love” to play flag football in Olympics

  
Published June 11, 2025 07:15 PM

The Olympic flag football tournament is three years away. But plenty of current players are talking about it.

Most recently, Bills quarterback Josh Allen made it clear he’d be interested in pursuing gold for the United States.

“I’m not gonna disrespect the guys that are playing flag football right now, but, you know, if there’s an opportunity for me to try, I would absolutely love to,” Allen told reporters on Tuesday. “I’ve always wanted to compete for my country and, you know, every time the Olympics are on, I’m tuned in and glued to the screen. But I think there’s really no greater honor to do that. That’d be really cool.”

Yes, flag football is a very different game than tackle football. However, it’s hard to imagine a physical specimen like Allen not figuring it out — and not being completely dominant.

Many decisions will need to be made by USA Football regarding how the U.S. men’s team will be selected. And, yes, current flag football players deserve an opportunity to compete.

It’s hard to imagine anyone competing with Josh Allen, if he’s determined to go for gold.