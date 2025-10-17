 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Josh Downs among Colts ruled out, AD Mitchell will play

  
Published October 17, 2025 01:39 PM

The Colts will not have three players for their matchup with the Chargers on Sunday.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday that receiver Josh Downs (concussion), receiver Ashton Dulin (chest), and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) have been ruled out.

But cornerback Kenny Moore (Achilles) will return after missing the last three games. Receiver AD Mitchell, who was inactive last week, is also set to play, given that two receivers are out. When Mitchell played at SoFi Stadium in Week 4 against the Rams, he infamously dropped the ball just before making his way into the end zone for a touchdown.

“[T]his is a physical game, but a lot of it is mental, too, being mentally strong,” Steichen said Friday, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “He’s bounced back in the right way, he’s been in the right mindset.”

Mitchell, a second-round pick in 2024, has seven receptions for 137 yards in five games so far this year.