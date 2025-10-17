Josh Downs among Colts ruled out, AD Mitchell will play

The Colts will not have three players for their matchup with the Chargers on Sunday.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday that receiver Josh Downs (concussion), receiver Ashton Dulin (chest), and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) have been ruled out.

But cornerback Kenny Moore (Achilles) will return after missing the last three games. Receiver AD Mitchell, who was inactive last week, is also set to play, given that two receivers are out. When Mitchell played at SoFi Stadium in Week 4 against the Rams, he infamously dropped the ball just before making his way into the end zone for a touchdown.

“[T]his is a physical game, but a lot of it is mental, too, being mentally strong,” Steichen said Friday, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “He’s bounced back in the right way, he’s been in the right mindset.”

Mitchell, a second-round pick in 2024, has seven receptions for 137 yards in five games so far this year.