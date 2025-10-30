Josh Downs, Tyquan Lewis, Kenny Moore return to Colts practice

The Colts had nine players listed as out of practice on Wednesday, but two-thirds of them were back on the field on Thursday.

That group includes wide receiver Josh Downs (hip), who had three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown while appearing in seven of the team’s eight games this season. Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (groin), cornerback Kenny Moore (Achilles), guard Matt Goncalves (personal), safety Nick Cross (shoulder), and right tackle Braden Smith (rest) joined Downs in going from out of practice to full participation.

Defensive end Samson Ekubam (knee), wide receiver Anthony Gould (knee), and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (foot) remained out of practice. Cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring) was listed as a full participant for the second straight day.