Breece Hall confident he’ll get “everything that’s coming to me”

Running back Breece Hall isn’t sure whether he’ll be back with the Jets or playing elsewhere in 2026, but he is confident that he’ll be playing on a contract that reflects the production he’s shown over his four years in the NFL.

Hall said on Saturday that “whatever happens, happens” in terms of the Jets, who could use a transition or franchise tag to enhance their chances of holding onto Hall for a fifth season. We will learn in the near future if they plan to do that, but Hall said he wasn’t worrying about what will come next under any circumstances.

“I’m just where my feet are, and letting God and my agent handle everything else,” Hall said, via Thomas Gamba-Ellis of the New York Post. “I feel like my play speaks for itself, considering the situations I’ve been in the last few years. I’m going to get everything that’s coming to me, so I’m not too worried about it.”

Hall set career highs with 243 carries and 1,065 yards during the 2025 season. He’s run for 3,398 yards and 18 touchdowns over his career and he’s caught 188 passes for 1,642 yards.