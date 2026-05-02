David Njoku set to visit Chargers

One of the top unsigned veteran free agents in the league has lined up a visit for early next week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that tight end David Njoku is scheduled to visit the Chargers on Monday. Njoku was No. 76 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents and is one of a handful of players on the list who has yet to find a home for 2026.

Njoku, who also visited the Ravens last month, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Browns. He had 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last season and has 384 catches for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns for his career.

The Chargers currently have Oronde Gadsden and Charlie Kolar as the top tight ends on their depth chart.