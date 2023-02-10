 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Gordon headlines the initial XFL 3.0 rosters

  
Published February 10, 2023 02:43 PM
nbc_pft_hofclass_230210
February 10, 2023 01:37 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class announced at NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

This weekend, the 103rd NFL season ends. Next weekend, the third first season of the XFL begins.

On Thursday, the XFL sent out a press release with all rosters. As I unwind after a fun week of Radio Row activities with a beer and a cigar (which may or may not contain something stronger than tobacco), I’ll put together a list of the recognizable names that jumped off the page while I scrolled through the players on the eight teams of XFL 3.0.

The biggest name with NFL ties is Seattle receiver Josh Gordon, who in 2013 with the Browns had more receiving yards than Randy Moss or Terrell Owens ever generated in a single season.

Other names that rang a fairly clear bell are: Arlington quarterback Kyle Sloter; Arlington cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc; Arlington punter Marquette King; D.C. quarterback Jordan Ta’amu; Orlando quarterback Paxton Lynch; Orlando receiver Eli Rogers; Seattle quarterback Ben DiNucci; St. Louis quarterback A.J. McCarron; Vegas receiver Martavis Bryant; Vegas quarterback Brett Hundley; Vegas receiver Geronimo Allison; and Vegas linebacker Vic Beasley.

Plenty of other players with NFL experience are on the initial rosters. The re-reconstituted league was doing well in its second iteration before the pandemic. We’ll see if it sticks around this time.

The USFL, meanwhile, will return for a second season of its second run in April.