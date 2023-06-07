 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales exit league office after 2.5-hour meeting

  
Published June 7, 2023 12:52 PM
nzbP4Aj0cp8l
June 7, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Buy or Sell” for if the Commanders should trade Chase Young, if there’s a competition between Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett, if Jared Goff is better now in Detroit and more.

As expected, proposed Commanders owner Josh Harris met with the NFL on Wednesday, against a smoky dystopian backdrop that serves as a fitting metaphor for the entirety of the Daniel Snyder era in D.C.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that Harris and Mitchell Rales, the top minority investor in the Harris-led group, spent roughly 2.5 hours at 345 Park Avenue on Wednesday.

Harris has vowed to fix any issues with the deal that potentially run afoul of league rules. One major concern has been the debt structure of the $6.05 billion transaction.

The league has a strong motivation to move on from Snyder, but it is trying to do justice to requirements aimed at ensuring that the franchise will be financially viable post-closing. Fans desperate to dump The Dan should be in support of measures aimed at ensuring that the team won’t struggle to compete due to funding issues.