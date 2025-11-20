Josh Jacobs back at practice Thursday

Packers running back Josh Jacobs took a step in the right direction at Thursday’s practice.

Jacobs was on the field and going through drills at the portion of practice open to the media. Jacobs did not practice on Wednesday because of the knee injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Giants.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week that Jacobs has a chance of playing against the Vikings this weekend and a problem-free return to practice would seem to be a good sign for his potential availability.

Reporters at Packers practice noted that defensive lineman Karl Brooks (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), and linebacker Quay Walker (neck) remained out of practice.