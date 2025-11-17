Josh Jacobs has a knee contusion and could play Sunday

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that running back Josh Jacobs avoided a major knee injury.

Jacobs has a left knee contusion and could play against the Vikings on Sunday, LaFleur said.

“Potentially. We’ll see where he’s at,” LaFleur said, via Weston Hodkiewicz of the team website. “It’s a contusion. It’s more or less trying to get the swelling down. Unfortunately, that’s a pretty hard surface over there [at MetLife Stadium], and that’s a byproduct of that.”

Jacobs left the game in the first half after rushing for 40 yards on seven carries in the win over the Giants.

Emanuel Wilson replaced Jacobs and rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Chris Brooks had one carry for 8 yards.

The Packers could soon see the return of running back MarShawn Lloyd from injured reserve.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Lloyd could have his 21-day return-to-practice window opened on Wednesday. Lloyd played only one game last season and has spent this season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, which followed a groin injury.

Lloyd visited a clinic to study his biomechanics after multiple soft-tissue injuries. Silverstein reports that his issues may stem from the ACL tear he had at South Carolina.

Quarterback Jordan Love was sore but “doing good” on Monday, LaFleur said, after a brief scare in Sunday’s game. Love left for seven plays after taking a blow directly on his left shoulder.