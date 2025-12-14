Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson are active for the Packers

The Packers will have their top two running backs in the lineup in Denver on Sunday.

Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson are both active for their game against the Broncos. Jacobs was listed as questionable with a knee injury and Wilson was added to the injury report on Saturday with an illness.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness is also active. Running back Pierre Strong, offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna, wide receiver Savion Williams, defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, and defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell are inactive.

Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey will play after being listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury. Wide receiver Pat Bryant, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, cornerback Reese Taylor, linebacker Que Robinson, offensive lineman Geron Christian, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, and defensive lineman Sai’Vion Jones make up their inactive list.