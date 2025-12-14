 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson are active for the Packers

  
Published December 14, 2025 03:04 PM

The Packers will have their top two running backs in the lineup in Denver on Sunday.

Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson are both active for their game against the Broncos. Jacobs was listed as questionable with a knee injury and Wilson was added to the injury report on Saturday with an illness.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness is also active. Running back Pierre Strong, offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna, wide receiver Savion Williams, defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, and defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell are inactive.

Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey will play after being listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury. Wide receiver Pat Bryant, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, cornerback Reese Taylor, linebacker Que Robinson, offensive lineman Geron Christian, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, and defensive lineman Sai’Vion Jones make up their inactive list.