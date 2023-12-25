Report: Josh Jacobs will not play against Chiefs

It looks like the Raiders’ bid to end their losing streak against the Chiefs will unfold without the help of running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs was listed as questionable for the Christmas game in Kansas City and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he will be inactive for the game. Jacobs has a quad injury and an illness.

Monday’s game would be the second in a row that Jacobs has missed. The fifth-year player is playing on a one-year deal and has 233 carries for 805 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White, and Brandon Bolden are the other backs for the Raiders.

Defensive back Brandon Facyson, tackle Kolton Miller, wide receiver DJ Turner, and cornerback Jack Jones were also listed as questionable for Las Vegas.