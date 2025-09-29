 Skip navigation
nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Other PFT Content

Josh Jacobs’ second rushing TD gives Packers 27-23 lead

  
Published September 28, 2025 10:57 PM

Josh Jacobs has the Packers back on top with 11:39 remaining in Sunday Night Football.

The running back scored his second touchdown of the night, going 18 yards to the end zone. He cut inside of Trevon Diggs at the goal line to get into the end zone.

He now has 70 yards on 17 carries.

The Packers went 70 yards in only eight plays after the Cowboys scored to take a 23-20 lead.

Jordan Love had a 25-yard run on the drive, with another 5 yards added when Reddy Steward was called for defensive holding.

It was the Jacobs’ drive, though, as he had 29 yards.