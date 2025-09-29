Josh Jacobs’ second rushing TD gives Packers 27-23 lead

Josh Jacobs has the Packers back on top with 11:39 remaining in Sunday Night Football.

The running back scored his second touchdown of the night, going 18 yards to the end zone. He cut inside of Trevon Diggs at the goal line to get into the end zone.

He now has 70 yards on 17 carries.

The Packers went 70 yards in only eight plays after the Cowboys scored to take a 23-20 lead.

Jordan Love had a 25-yard run on the drive, with another 5 yards added when Reddy Steward was called for defensive holding.

It was the Jacobs’ drive, though, as he had 29 yards.