Josh Jacobs was clueless about his rushing TD streak

Packers running back Josh Jacobs has scored a rushing touchdown in 11 consecutive games, including the postseason. He will become only the fifth player in league history to do that in 12 consecutive games if he scores against the Browns on Sunday.

Jacobs was clueless about his chance to join some elite company until the offensive meeting Thursday.

“I don’t really know too much about it,” Jacobs said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website.

The last to accomplish a 12-game streak with a rushing touchdown was Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2004. John Riggins (15 games in a row in1983), Emmitt Smith (14 in 1995 and 13 from 1994-95) and George Rogers (13 in 1985-86) are the other players in the exclusive club.

“He’s one guy that I looked up to growing up playing this running back position, so it’s definitely a great honor,” Jacobs said of Tomlinson. “But, man, I don’t really too much dig into it or look into it. I’m more concerned with wins and losses.”

Jacobs has 42 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns this season, and the Packers are 2-0.