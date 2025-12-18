Josh Jacobs, Zach Tom will miss another practice, but aren’t ruled out for Saturday

The Packers will take as much time as they can before the start of Saturday’s game against the Bears before determining the status of running back Josh Jacobs and right tackle Zach Tom.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said at a Thursday press conference that neither Jacobs nor Tom will take part in the team’s final practice before their NFC North clash in Chicago. The two players have been out of practice all week, but LaFleur said that they have not been ruled out and the team will take things into Saturday until deciding if they’ll play.

Jacobs has been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks and he’s also listed with an ankle issue. Tom has back and knee injuries.

The full Packers injury report with official injury designations will be released later on Thursday.