 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Jacobs, Zach Tom will miss another practice, but aren’t ruled out for Saturday

  
Published December 18, 2025 12:42 PM

The Packers will take as much time as they can before the start of Saturday’s game against the Bears before determining the status of running back Josh Jacobs and right tackle Zach Tom.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said at a Thursday press conference that neither Jacobs nor Tom will take part in the team’s final practice before their NFC North clash in Chicago. The two players have been out of practice all week, but LaFleur said that they have not been ruled out and the team will take things into Saturday until deciding if they’ll play.

Jacobs has been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks and he’s also listed with an ankle issue. Tom has back and knee injuries.

The full Packers injury report with official injury designations will be released later on Thursday.