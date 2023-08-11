Josh McDaniels on Davante Adams injury: I don’t think it was crazy serious

While Raiders receiver Davante Adams had to exit Friday’s joint practice with the 49ers early with an apparent right leg injury, it sounds like Adams may be OK.

“I haven’t seen anything. I don’t think it was crazy serious,” head coach Josh McDaniels said of Adams’ injury in his Friday press conference. “It was just kind of a bang-bang play — totally clean on both sides.”

On the first play of 11-on-11 drills, Adams took a hit from 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward and stayed down, according to multiple reporters on the scene. He was favoring his right leg as he limped off the field under his own power.

Adams is, of course, a key component to any success the Raiders will have offensively in 2023 — particularly since running back Josh Jacobs has not signed his franchise tender and remains away from the team.

In 2022, Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards with a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

As McDaniels noted, several more players were not practicing for Las Vegas on Friday — including receiver Hunter Renfrow and edge rusher Chandler Jones.