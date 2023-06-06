 Skip navigation
Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs: I respect everything about that process

  
Published June 6, 2023 09:26 AM
June 2, 2023 08:09 AM
Josh McDaniels says that he "has no anxiety" about Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury, but Mike Florio and Myles Simmons don't buy it because Garoppolo is missing crucial time to connect with his new receivers in Las Vegas.

While the Raiders placed the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs to keep him with the club in 2023, things remain at status quo between the running back and the organization.

Las Vegas’ mandatory minicamp is this week and because Jacobs is not under contract, he is the only player not in attendance. Head coach Josh McDaniels said on Tuesday that this is what the organization was expecting.

“The deadline [for a long-term deal] is not until July ,” McDaniels said in his press conference. “I respect everything about that process. This is not the first time that’s happened in terms of me being a part of that. Like I said, I stand by what I said before — love the kid, love the player, love the person. Look forward to when I see him.”

Jacobs was one of three running backs to receive the franchise tag this offseason, with the others being the Cowboys’ Tony Pollard and the Giants’ Saquon Barkley. Of the three, only Pollard has signed the franchise tender that will see him earn roughly $10.1 million in 2023.

The 24th overall pick of the 2019 draft, Jacobs led the league with 1,653 yards rushing and 2,053 yards from scrimmage last year, scoring 12 touchdowns. The Raiders declined Jacobs’ fifth-year option last spring in advance of the running backs’ fourth year.