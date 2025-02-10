Josh Sweat made a strong closing argument for a big contract in free agency

Add Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat to the list of Super Bowl defensive heroes who parlayed their performances in the biggest game of the season in to major paydays.

In 2024, Sweat signed a one-year, $10 million contract to stay with the Eagles. Next month, he’ll be eligible for free agency.

He had 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

And there’s a chance we’ll soon find out that the 27-year-old Sweat is the Super Bowl LIX MVP.

Regardless, Sweat could end up getting paid in the same way prior Super Bowl standouts like Cowboys cornerback Larry Brown and Buccaneers safety Dexter Jackson did after equally solid Super Bowls.