Josh Sweat will be released from hospital on Sunday

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat missed most of Sunday’s loss to the Saints after injuring his neck in the first quarter.

Sweat was injured while making a tackle on Saints fullback Adam Prentice and he was put on a stretcher after several minutes of medical attention on the field. He was loaded onto a cart and then taken to a Philadelphia hospital.

The Eagles said during the game that Sweat was hospitalized as a precaution and that he had movement in all his extremities. After the game, the Eagles announced that Sweat will be released from the hospital on Sunday evening.

There is no further word on Sweat’s condition. The fifth-year vet has already set a career high with 11 sacks this season and the Eagles would love to have him back for their remaining games this season.