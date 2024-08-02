 Skip navigation
Judge throws out $4.7 billion Sunday Ticket verdict

  
Published August 1, 2024 08:03 PM

The jury giveth. The judge taketh away.

Per multiple reports, Judge Philip Gutierrez has overturned the $4.7 billion verdict against the NFL in the Sunday Ticket antitrust class action. The ruling comes one day after a three-hour hearing on the NFL’s attack on the jury’s decision.

The verdict, if upheld, would have automatically become a $14.1 billion judgment.

Via Eriq Gardner of Puck, the judge found the plaintiffs’ economic experts to be unreliable, and the jury’s award to be based not on the evidence and reasonable inferences but guesswork or speculation.

We’ve asked both sides for comment, and we’re trying to get our eyes on the official order. There seemed to be more than enough evidence to support a finding of an antitrust violation. The problem seemed to be damages.

That could mean a new trial or it could mean a $1 verdict.

Regardless, the case is destined to continue to churn through the court system. Far too much money is at stake.

We’ll have more once we get more. The official order will have plenty of clues as to what it means, and as to what comes next.