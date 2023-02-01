JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney would not have practiced on Wednesday

Though Super Bowl LVII won’t be played until next Sunday, both the Chiefs and Eagles will issue injury reports throughout this week.

Kansas City did not practice on Wednesday, but its first estimated report illustrates a banged-up offense.

Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring), and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) all would not have practiced. All three players weren’t able to finish the AFC Championship game.

Hardman has been dealing with his pelvis injury for a while. He played for the first time since Week Nine in the AFC Championship Game, but was on the field for just 15 offensive snaps.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) also would not have practiced.

Linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder) and offensive guard Trey Smith (ankle) would have been limited in practice. That Gay would have been limited is good news after a report indicated he was optimistic about playing next week.

Patrick Mahomes is still dealing with his high ankle sprain but he would have been a full participant. He was listed as full all last week, too.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (wrist), running back Jerick McKinnon (ankles), and receiver Justin Watson (illness) all would have been full participants.