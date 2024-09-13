Julian Blackmon out, Matt Gay set to kick for Colts

The Colts will not have safety Julian Blackmon for Sunday’s game against the Packers, but they will have kicker Matt Gay.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen ruled Blackmon out for this weekend because of a shoulder injury. Steichen said, via the team’s website, that he does not believe it is a long-term injury.

Gay missed the opener after having hernia surgery, but practiced all this week and is cleared to play Sunday.

Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner called himself a game-time decision due to a back injury and the club views him the same way. Wide receiver Josh Downs (ankle) has practiced this week after sitting out in Week One and defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) returned to practice on Friday.