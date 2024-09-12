DeForest Buckner out of practice again, thinks he’ll be a game-time decision

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner missed practice again on Thursday because of a back injury and he’s not sure if he’ll be able to play against the Packers this weekend.

Buckner said the injury is “pretty much the same thing” he dealt with last October before a game against the Rams and he was limited to 20 snaps in that game. He said he has worked with the team’s medical staff to “figure out a good schedule throughout the week to not have it flare up,” but that he thinks he’ll wind up being a game-time decision.

“I’ve got to make sure it’s not a risk of making it worse,” Buckner said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “All those things play into making the decision as determining factors.”

Buckner said the injury “kind of went away for the rest of the season” after his limited outing against the Rams last year and everyone in Indy will be hoping for the same this time around.