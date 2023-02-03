 Skip navigation
Julian Love doubles down on his Nick Sirianni comments

  
Published February 3, 2023 05:22 AM
nbc_pft_draft_v2_230203
February 3, 2023 09:28 AM
From wanting to see Jalen Hurts' run game to expecting entertainment from Patrick Mahomes, Mike Florio and Peter King rattle off what they're most looking for out of Super Bowl LVII.

Giants safety Julian Love recently aired some grievances about the sideline antics of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. Love has since doubled down in his belief that Sirianni is basically in the right place at the right time, with a great group of players.

“Philly fans sure don’t like this one lol,” Love said, “but I’m not wrong. This is a players league, and Philly has dogs on the roster top to bottom. It’s no mystery why they’re in this position .”

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham defended Sirianni on Thursday .

Yes, the Eagles have great players. But part of playing great is having a coaching staff that properly develops those players.

We get caught up every year in draft decisions. We should be referring to draft and develop. The coaching staff develops, strategizes, utilizes the players provided by the front office.

It’s impossible to unbundle great play from great coaching. Great play is, in and of itself, evidence of great coaching.

But, hey, Eagles fans should be happy about this. If Sirianni didn’t already have enough motivation to spend every waking moment preparing for his opportunity to win a Super Bowl, the effort to undermine his value to the Eagles will get him there.