Junior Colson, Zak Zinter declare for 2024 NFL Draft

Jim Harbaugh’s plans regarding a possible move to the NFL remain unclear, but two of the players who helped him to a national title at Michigan this year have announced their intentions.

Linebacker Junior Colson and guard Zak Zinter have both announced that they will be entering the 2024 draft pool.

Colson was a fixture in the Wolverines defense over the last three seasons and he compiled 256 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five passes defensed, and a fumble recovery during his time in Ann Arbor.

Zinter missed the final three games of the season after breaking his leg in Michigan’s third-straight win over Ohio State. He was a consensus All-American in 2023 and a first-team All-Big Ten player in each of his final two seasons.