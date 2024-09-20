 Skip navigation
Justice Hill agrees to two-year extension with Ravens

  
Published September 20, 2024 01:09 PM

Running back Justice Hill is set to remain in Baltimore for a couple more years.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hill has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Ravens. The deal has a value of $6 million and Hill is now tied to the team through the 2026 campaign.

Hill joined the Ravens as a 2019 fourth-round pick and he has spent his whole career with the team. Hill missed 2021 after tearing his Achilles, but has appeared in 61 regular season games and six playoff games over his run with the AFC North club.

Hill has five carries for 25 yards and eight catches for 62 yards this season. He has 208 carries for 959 yards and five touchdowns to go with 61 catches for 416 yards and a touchdowns for his career.