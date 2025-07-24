Justin Fields carted off Jets’ practice field with apparent lower leg injury

Jets quarterback Justin Fields’ training camp practice was cut short today with an apparent lower leg injury.

Multiple reporters on the scene reported that Fields appeared to hurt his leg during team drills, limped to the sideline, and then got checked out by the team’s medical personnel.

After a short time being checked on the sideline, Fields got into the front seat of a cart and was taken back inside.

The Jets stopped the 11-on-11 portion of practice when Fields left and began working on special teams.

There has been no immediate word from the Jets on the nature of Fields’ injury.

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets at the start of free agency, and the team declared Fields its starting quarterback in March. After a shaky three years with the Bears and one with the Steelers, the Jets are counting on Fields to show he can be a franchise quarterback. And now they’re crossing their fingers that he’s OK.

The other quarterbacks on the Jets’ roster are Tyrod Taylor, Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook.