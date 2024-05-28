 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_jones_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
nbc_simms_calebwilliams_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
nbc_csu_watson_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_jones_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
nbc_simms_calebwilliams_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
nbc_csu_watson_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields laughs off being used as a kickoff returner

  
Published May 28, 2024 05:01 PM

Will he or won’t he?

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren suggested on Cam Heyward’s podcast earlier this month that special teams coordinator Danny Smith has plans to use quarterback Justin Fields as a kickoff returner this season.

Fields, though, downplayed that idea Tuesday.

“Nah, I think everybody kind of interpreted it wrong,” Fields said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Coach Danny was basically just trying to send a message that no matter who you are, you could be on special teams. He just used that as an example.”

Smith mentioned it at a team meeting, but Fields said he smirked because he hasn’t played special teams since middle school.

“It’s funny how serious social media takes everything,” Fields said. “It was kind of funny to me when everybody was making a big deal about it for no reason.”

Could Fields be downplaying it now, hoping other teams won’t be expecting it when it happens? PFT heard rumblings, before Warren dropped the nugget, that the Steelers believe Fields could be a weapon as a kickoff returner under the NFL’s new rules.

“Hey, you never know,” Fields said. "[Smith] might cook something up. We’ll see what happens.”

Fields then made clear his goal is to learn Arthur Smith’s offense and compete with Russell Wilson as a quarterback.

“Nah, I’m not here to do that,” Fields said of special teams. “It was kind of a joke, to be honest with you.”